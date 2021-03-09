Mansukh Hiren death case: Politics takes over as Devendra Fadnavis demands arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze

Mumbai: There was much din in the State assembly on Tuesday after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Mansukh Hiren was killed by police officer Sachin Vaze and he should be arrested immediately. The BJP legislators trooped into the well of the House and shouted slogans but the clamour was drowned in the ruckus created by ruling party members who also demanded an inquiry into the suicide by the 7-term Dadra Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that a special investigation team will probe Delkar’s death as several names, including those of some BJP legislators, were mentioned in the suicide note.

Fadnavis asked asked why Vaze was not being arrested under Section 201 of the IPC for destroying evidence. "Who is defending him?" He made a strong case for Vaze’s immediate arrest for his alleged role in the death of Mansukh Hiren, whose stolen Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside, was found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25. He further alleged that the state government is not serious about the investigation.

Fadnavis harped on the statement of Mansukh Hiren’s wife, who has voiced suspicion that her husband may have been killed. Vaze was the investigating officer in the case involving recovery of explosives from near Ambani’s house. Quoting Hiren’s wife, Fadnavis said that Vaze was in possession of the suspected vehicle (in which explosives were found) for 4 months. As per the police, Hiren’s vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

Fadnavis further alleged that there is every possibility that Vaze may destroy all evidence in the case as he is serving in the Crime Intelligence Unit. The House was adjourned at least 3 times following the uproar.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh objected to Fadnavis’ alleged derogatory remarks against the Maharashtra Police, saying that the mud-raking will give the state a bad name. He further asked Fadnavis to show some restraint while making allegations against the police force.

The BJP kept demanding Vaze’s arrest and suspension. Fadnavis told the house that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had agreed to suspend the police officer at an all party meeting held in the Speaker’s chamber but later backtracked after his meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The treasury bench members contested Fadnavis’ claim and asserted that the government would not take any decision under pressure from the Opposition.

Fadnavis further claimed that he possesses call detail records and dared the government to institute a probe. On the other hand, ruling party MLAs questioned how Fadnavis could get hold of the call transcripts. Fadnavis directly attacked Deshmukh alleging that he was protecting Vaze.

Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav questioned why Fadnavis and the BJP were demanding Vaze’s arrest? It looked like they were agitated as Vaze had arrested Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case.