Manpada Police Track Burglar Through 95 CCTV Cameras, Arrest 20-Year-Old In High-Value Theft Spree

In a significant breakthrough the Manpada Police have arrested a 20-year-old burglar from Ulhasnagar who allegedly masterminded a series of high-value thefts across Kalyan, Dombivli, and adjoining areas. |

Dombivli: In a significant breakthrough the Manpada Police have arrested a 20-year-old burglar from Ulhasnagar who allegedly masterminded a series of high-value thefts across Kalyan, Dombivli, and adjoining areas. The accused was tracked down after police painstakingly analysed footage from as many as 95 CCTV cameras tracing his movements from the crime scene to his residence.

Accused Identified

The arrested accused has been identified as Anil Sanju Rupwate a resident of Ulhasnagar. His accomplice Sanju Kishan Waghari is currently absconding and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend him.

According to police officials, the duo targeted locked houses, shops, and hotels during late-night hours breaking shutters and decamping with cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables.

The gang had created panic in the Kalyan-Dombivli belt over the past few weeks due to a spike in burglary incidents.

The case came to light after a complaint was filed by hotel owner Momin Shaikh whose establishment near Netivali Naka in Kalyan East was burgled last week.

Hotel Theft Details

The accused allegedly broke open the shutter and stole cash kept at the reception counter.

Acting on the complaint, police scanned CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas. A suspicious individual was spotted entering the premises around midnight.

Extensive Tracking Network

Investigators then tracked the suspect’s route through an extensive network of 95 CCTV cameras stretching from Netivali in Kalyan East to Rahul Nagar in Ulhasnagar.

Following technical analysis and local intelligence inputs police identified the suspect as Rupwate. A tip-off revealed his movement near Chakki Naka in Kalyan East where a trap was laid. He was apprehended on Saturday.

Confession & Recovery

During interrogation Rupwate confessed to committing at least seven burglary cases across Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, and Dombivli along with his absconding associate. Police recovered stolen property worth over ₹2 lakh from his possession including 12 mobile phones, cash, and a two-wheeler used in the crimes.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior police officials with coordinated efforts from multiple police stations including Manpada, Mahatma Phule, Hill Line, Kolsewadi, Tilaknagar, and Ramnagar.

The court has remanded Rupwate to police custody while efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest his accomplice.

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