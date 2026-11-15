Manpada Police Raid Illegal Hookah Parlour Operating Under Restaurant Cover in Kalyan |

Kalyan: In a targeted crackdown on illegal hookah parlours, Manpada Police from Dombivli raided a hookah facility allegedly operating under the guise of a family restaurant in Kalyan's Khadakpada area and registered a case against 16 people, including four operators and 12 customers.

The raid was conducted at 'Seazing Darbar', a family restaurant located within the jurisdiction of Khadakpada Police Station. According to the police, the establishment was allegedly being used to run an unauthorised hookah parlour where young men and women were openly consuming hookah.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a team from Manpada Police first conducted a recce of the premises to verify the information before carrying out a surprise raid. The sudden police action triggered panic among those present at the restaurant, with several customers caught consuming hookah, police said.

During the operation, police detained the four alleged operators and 12 customers. A search of the premises led to the seizure of Rs 36,000 in cash, hookah pots and various flavours allegedly used for serving hookah to customers.

A case has been registered against all 16 accused, and further investigation is underway to establish the duration of the illegal operation and identify others who may have been involved in running the establishment.

The raid has also raised questions over local police surveillance, as the establishment falls under the jurisdiction of Khadakpada Police Station, while the action was carried out by Manpada Police from Dombivli. The fact that an outside police team conducted the operation has drawn attention to how the alleged illegal activity continued without coming to the notice of the local police.

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