Manpada police arrest two for gas theft from cylinder

Dombivali: Manpada police arrested two accused who use to steal gas from cylinders in Hedutane village near Dombivali. The arrested accused were identified as Balappa Ungappa Irgadin and Mahesh Gupta.

A few days ago, a photo of the accused stealing gas from a cylinder behind a brick kiln on Shirdhon Road at Hedutane village near Dombivali went viral on social media.

As per the instructions of Manpada Police Station Senior Inspector Shekhar Bagde, Assistant Inspector Avinash Vanve's team investigated the information and photos and arrested the tempo driver Vinod Kumar Ramshabd Yadav (35) from Sonarpada by calling the mobile number on the tempo.

Senior Inspector of Manpada police station Shekhar Bagde informed, "When our team arrested tempo owner Vinod Yadav he told us that he had given the tempo to Mahesh Gupta for transporting Bharat gas cylinders. He had taken back the tempo from Mahesh as he knew that he was black-marketing gas. The accused were illegally filling gas into the commercial cylinder with the help of an iron hollow nozzle from the domestic cylinder of Bharat Gas. They would then sell low-weight gas to consumers. After getting information about Mahesh from Yadav, Crime Branch Unit 3 arrested Mahesh and Balappa from Dombivali. 12 domestic cylinders and 2 mobiles were seized from them. A case has been registered against them at Manpada police station and both were produced before the Kalyan District Sessions Court."

Bagde further said, "Both the accused have been remanded in police custody till Saturday."

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:28 AM IST