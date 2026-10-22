Maharashtra Politics Erupts Over Manoj Jarange's ₹500 Crore Audio Clip, BJP Claims AI Manipulation, Shiv Sena Demands Probe | VIDEO | IANS

Mumbai: A purported audio clip released by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday created distance between the ruling partners Shiv Sena and BJP. In the clip, alleged BJP leaders were heard saying that Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde had paid Rs 500 crore to Jarange through his MP son Shrikant. While the Shiv Sena has demanded a thorough inquiry into the clip, the BJP has claimed that it was generated using artificial intelligence and called for an investigation into its authenticity.

Jarange alleges conspiracy to silence him

Jarange alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to silence him and weaken his agitation. He also demanded a probe into the viral clip. He played the purported recording at a press conference and demanded a probe to establish the identities of the speakers and investigate the alleged conspiracy. He claimed the conversation reflected the thinking of those opposed to his agitation for Maratha reservation and issues concerning farmers and the poor. He alleged that attempts were being made to silence him but vowed to continue his fight.

Recording refers to electoral influence

The recording dates back to October 2014, a few days before the Assembly elections. It also purportedly captures a discussion on whether Jarange’s influence could benefit the party (BJP) in the elections and how his growing support in the Marathwada region could be countered.

The conversation also purportedly refers to the reluctance of some party legislators to speak against Jarange and the need to counter his influence indirectly.

Jarange said he would intensify his attack on the government and warned that the ruling parties could face political consequences in the 2029 Assembly elections if they failed to respond positively to his demands. “I would not name the people in the audio, as it is the job of the chief minister and his two deputies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Shiv Sena demands forensic examination

The controversy also drew a sharp response from Shiv Sena leaders, who alleged that the recording was part of a conspiracy to defame Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his party. Industry Minister Uday Samant claimed that the voices in the clip belonged to BJP leaders and demanded a forensic examination. “If the audio clip is true, then it is very unfortunate. The discussion is not just restricted to Shrikant Shinde. There is a conspiracy to defame Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena.” He questioned why the recording had been circulated.

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BJP questions authenticity of clip

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, whose voice was allegedly recorded in the clip, maintained that it was AI-generated. “It needs to be investigated,” he told The Free Press Journal.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule asked Jarange to file a formal complaint regarding the alleged Rs 500-crore payment and assured him that a thorough and impartial inquiry would be conducted if evidence was submitted.

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