Manoj Jarange Threatens Mumbai March If Maratha Demands Are Not Accepted, Calls For Community Mobilisation Ahead Of Fast

Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday called for mobilising Maratha community members ahead of his hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village on Saturday and threatened to march to Mumbai if the government failed to accept their demands.

Jarange Warns Of Sit-In Outside Chief Minister’s Residence

“If our demands are not accepted, we will go to Mumbai, but this time, we will stage a sit-in directly outside the ‘Varsha’ bungalow. We will see what decision the government takes by evening, but this time, not a single demand will be withdrawn,” Jarange said.

He said he would present the government’s letter during the fast to community members and call off the protest only if they found it satisfactory. He said the protest would otherwise continue indefinitely.

Jarange Targets Government Over Maratha Reservation Issue

“The Chief Minister claims this government has given the most to Marathas so far. No one denies that you gave us something, but you are also the ones who ruined us. Your ministers Shirsat and Bawankule are denying this,” Jarange said.

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He reiterated his allegation that the government was trying to reduce the 58 lakh Kunbi records identified earlier and urged the Mahayuti government to issue an appropriate government resolution (GR) addressing the community’s demands.

Jarange demanded that officials visit Antarwali to explain the resolutions, government jobs based on eligibility for families of activists who died during the movement, an independent Maratha-Kunbi ministry and revival of suspended Sarathi schemes. He also sought immediate release of pending interest refunds from the Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation and validation of cancelled caste certificates in Marathwada.

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