Manoj Jarange Patil ₹500 Crore Audio Clip Row: SIT Formed On Orders Of CM Devendra Fadnavis To Probe Alleged Payout | IANS

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the instructions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate the viral audio clip containing allegations of Rs 500 crore payment involving Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

The development comes days after Jarange-Patil released a purported audio in which two women allegedly claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party had given Rs 500 crore to Eknath Shinde to manage the Maratha quota activist and his agitation, with the money having purportedly been routed through Shrikant Shinde.

Both Jarange-Patil and Shinde have denied receiving the money.

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Fadnavis Orders SIT Investigation

Following the controversy surrounding the viral audio clip, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed Mumbai Police to investigate the matter. Acting on his instructions, police have constituted an SIT to examine the allegations and circumstances surrounding the purported recording.

The investigation is expected to focus on the authenticity of the audio clip and the allegations made in it.

Jarange-Patil Alleges Conspiracy Against Agitation

Last week, Jarange-Patil addressed a press conference and alleged that attempts were being made to discredit the Maratha reservation movement.

“I believe a conspiracy is being hatched to discredit the Maratha community’s agitation and force it to end. Why am I being targeted for raising farmers’ issues? We must identify who is behind this and their motives,” he said.

Jarange has denied the allegations concerning the purported payment. The activist demanded a thorough investigation to establish who was responsible for the alleged conspiracy.

Shrikant Shinde Denies Allegations

Amid the political controversy, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has denied the allegations concerning the purported Rs 500 crore payment. He has also demanded an investigation into the matter to establish the truth behind the claims.

The controversy has triggered demands for an inquiry from political leaders and those associated with the Maratha reservation movement.