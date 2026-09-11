Manoj Jarange Mumbai Protest: Bombay HC Refuses To Restrain Entry Over Maratha Reservation Agitation, Says Apprehension No Ground For Ban

Bombay High Court says Jarange’s proposed Mumbai protest cannot be restricted solely over fears of possible disruption. | File Photo

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to restrain Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange from entering Mumbai to protest, saying it cannot pass prohibitory orders merely on the apprehension that his proposed agitation could create a law-and-order situation similar to last year.

A bench of Chief Justice M.C. Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna, however, issued notices to Jarange and the Maharashtra government on a petition by city residents Nilesh Dahanukar and Rajesh Dalvi, who sought preventive directions against his proposed march with supporters.

The petitioners’ advocate Mayur Khandeparkar told the court that Mumbai had been “under siege” during Jarange’s agitation in August-September 2025, when thousands of supporters gathered in south Mumbai. He said schools had to declare holidays and normal life was severely disrupted.

Khandeparkar relied on the High Court’s orders passed during last year’s agitation and submitted that Jarange had again called on his supporters to come to Mumbai. He argued that preventive orders were necessary to avoid a repeat of the situation.

Court Questions Need For Restrictions

The bench, however, questioned why such an order should be passed when no permission had even been sought for a protest in Mumbai.

“If he has to come towards Mumbai, he would have to seek permission. No such permission has been sought. Why should we apprehend that something untoward may happen?” the court asked.

Advocate General Milind Sathe assured the bench that the State machinery was fully capable of dealing with any law-and-order situation. He said no application had so far been received for holding a protest at Azad Maidan.

The petitioners argued that Jarange had announced that he would come to Mumbai and had a large following. The court, however, stressed that the right to protest cannot be curtailed merely on the basis of apprehension.

“We are in a democratic country,” the bench observed.

State Expected To Maintain Law And Order

The judges said that if Jarange or his supporters violated the law, the State was expected to act. “If someone takes law and order in their hands, the State is capable of handling it,” the court said.

The bench added that if the situation actually arose and the State machinery was unable to control it, the court could intervene.

Jarange is currently on a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, demanding reservation for the Maratha community. He had on Thursday said his march to Mumbai was certain, with the date to be announced after supporters assembled at the protest venue on September 12.

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On Jarange’s health, the court said it expected the State to take all necessary steps to provide medical assistance if required.

The bench clarified that it was not entering into the issue of his ongoing hunger strike and issued notices for replies from the respondents.

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