Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On IMA Plea Challenging Allopathy Practice By CCMP-Qualified Homoeopaths

The Bombay High Court has completed hearings on the IMA’s challenge to Maharashtra’s CCMP registration framework | File Photo

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) challenging the constitutional validity of the 2014 amendments to the Maharashtra Medical Council Act and the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

The amendments introduced the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP), allowing homoeopathy practitioners who complete the course to register with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) and practise modern medicine.

A bench of Justices Riyaz Chagla and Farhan Dubash heard the petition, with the Maharashtra government questioning the IMA’s locus standi to challenge the provisions.

IMA Challenges State Amendments

Senior advocate S U Kamdar, appearing for the IMA, had argued that homoeopathy practitioners who complete the CCMP are not permitted under the Indian Medical Council Act to practise modern medicine.

“We strongly believe this category should be prohibited in India,” he submitted, contending that the State amendments were contrary to the central law.

Advocate General Milind Sathe, appearing for the State, defended the legislation and argued that the IMA was merely a voluntary association of doctors and had failed to show any legal injury caused by the amendments. “IMA is a voluntary association of doctors. How are they aggrieved by this Act?” he submitted.

The State also argued that the IMA had not alleged any violation of doctors’ fundamental right to practise their profession under Article 19(1)(g). Its challenge primarily questioned the State’s legislative competence to introduce the amendments.

State Defends Registration Framework

The government said Maharashtra has a separate registration framework and that similar provisions have existed in state legislation since 1965. It also highlighted the distinction between central recognition of medical qualifications and registration to practise in Maharashtra.

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In September 2025, the HC had refused to stay registration of CCMP-qualified practitioners with the MMC, making such registrations subject to the final outcome of the main petitions. It had directed them not to exceed their prescribed competency and to refer patients with serious conditions to fully qualified allopathic doctors.

The bench reserved its judgment after hearing the arguments.

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