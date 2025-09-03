Manoj Jarange Ends Hunger Strike After Maharashtra Govt Accepts Six Of Eight Maratha Quota Demands

Breaking News: Manoj Jarange Ends Hunger Strike After Accepting GR By Maha Cabinet; Govt Agrees To 6 Out Of 8 Demands | FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Monday evening ended his five-day hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan after the state government agreed to six of his eight demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, making them eligible for reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Jarange broke his fast by drinking juice offered by Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, head of the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation. Overcome with emotion, he broke down in tears while supporters celebrated with chants of “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha,” “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai,” and “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Government Concessions

The Cabinet sub-committee, comprising Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Shivendra Raje Bhosale, Uday Samant, and Manikrao Kokate, held marathon discussions before persuading Jarange to end his protest.

The panel assured him of:

Immediate implementation of the Hyderabad Gazetteer, allowing Marathas to be recognized as Kunbis through village-level verification.

Implementation of the Satara Gazetteer after review, within a month.

Withdrawal of all pending cases against Maratha protesters by September-end.

Government jobs for kin of deceased protesters.

Rs 15 crore financial aid to families of deceased protesters, within a week.

Clearance of pending caste certificate scrutiny cases to ensure timely benefits.

Unresolved Demands

Two major demands remain pending:

Issuance of a Government Resolution (GR) declaring Marathas and Kunbis as one community.

Reservation benefits for “Sage-Soyare” (extended relatives of Kunbi certificate holders).

The government has sought additional time, citing legal complications and nearly eight lakh pending objections.

Jarange’s Stern Warning

While thanking the government, Jarange issued a strong warning:

“If there is any attempt to deceive us on the Hyderabad Gazette implementation, jobs for kin of deceased activists, or case withdrawals, I will not keep quiet. I will go to Vikhe Patil’s home and sit there until my last breath.”

He emphasized that 58 lakh records found by the Shinde Committee prove Marathas in Marathwada are Kunbis, making recognition through verification essential.

Celebrations at Azad Maidan

Following his announcement, jubilant supporters filled Azad Maidan with drums, chants, and slogans, hailing the movement as a “historic success.” Many declared Jarange the face of Maratha unity, crediting him for securing the government’s concessions.

Appeal for Peaceful Dispersal

Jarange urged his supporters to disperse peacefully from Mumbai.

“Today is a golden day for the Maratha community. This is a victory for Marathas across Marathwada and western Maharashtra,” he said, thanking protesters for their patience and strength.