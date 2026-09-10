Manoj Jarange, Associates Involved In Sand Trade, Corruption, Alleges Ajay Barskar; Moves ED

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil |

Maratha reservation activist Ajay Barskar has filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Manoj Jarange Patil, seeking an investigation into his alleged assets, land transactions and financial activities.

Barskar has alleged large-scale corruption amounting to around Rs 1,000 crore and claimed that Jarange and his associates were involved in illegal sand mining and other financial irregularities. He said he had submitted documents and other evidence to the central agency and sought a detailed probe.

Speaking outside the ED office, Barskar alleged that Jarange and his associates had accumulated substantial assets in the name of the Maratha reservation movement.

Barskar claimed that individuals including Pandurang Tarak, Ishwar Balandhe, Gangadhar Kalkute, Shriram Puranakar, Sanjay Katare, Swapnil Tarak, Badrinath Tarak and Jarange's brother-in-law Vilas Khedkar were allegedly involved in the sand trade.

He said he had appeared before the ED's Deputy Director after receiving a summons and submitted the evidence available with him.

Barskar also questioned the source of funds used to acquire luxury vehicles and properties, and alleged that Pandurang Tarak had purchased 50-acre and 28-acre parcels of land.

He urged the ED to summon the people named in his complaint, examine their assets and register a formal case after conducting a thorough investigation. The allegations have been made by Barskar and have not been independently established.