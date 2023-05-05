Mankhurd shooting: Third accused held from Pune

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: In last week’s fatal shooting of a woman in Mankhurd, the third accused was arrested from Pune late Thursday night. The accused, Shilpa Singh, is the wife of Sonu Singh, who was arrested earlier with his son Atish for fatally shooting their neighbour Farzana Irfan Sheikh. The police said Shilpa Singh had weapons in her possession at the time of arrest.

Sheikh was shot over a rape case she had registered against Sonu Singh’s younger son Aditya. She had been following up on the case and Shilpa saw her exiting the police station on the day of the incident. Fearing jail, the men had attacked her.

After a tip-off on Thursday morning, a police team was deployed for the whole day and Shilpa was apprehended in the night. She was brought to Mankhurd police station for interrogation on Friday.

The incident took place two days after Ram Navmi over Sheikh’s allegations that Aditya had molested and raped her minor daughter. Even after registering an FIR, Aditya was not arrested. He was arrested after the shooting incident and is remanded in judicial custody.