Mankhurd Scrap Yard Fire Engulfs 500x500 Ft Area, 25-Year-Old Man Suffers 45% Burns, Condition Stable | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a scrap yard along the Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road in the Kurla scrap area of Mandala, Mankhurd, in the early hours of Friday, leaving a 25-year-old man with serious burn injuries.

Blaze reported at 5:04 am; fought for 3.5 hours

According to officials, the blaze was reported at around 5:04 am in the Kurla Scrap Dealers area in Ekta Nagar. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly three and a half hours before bringing the situation under control. Emergency response teams, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Fire Brigade, police personnel, 108 ambulance services, the concerned electricity distribution company, and local ward staff, immediately rushed to the spot.

Fire fed by LPG cylinders, oil drums, plywood, scrap

As per the fire officials, "Fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, LPG cylinders, tarpaulin sheets, oil drums, plywood, AC and steel sheets, along with large quantities of scrap material spread across an area of approximately 500 x 500 feet, covering multiple ground-floor structures." He further added that, "Initially, there were no reports of anyone being trapped. However, during a subsequent search operation, one person, identified as Shahrukh Khan (25), was found with 40–45% burn injuries." He was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors confirmed that his condition is currently stable. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and further investigations are underway.

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