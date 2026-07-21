Mankhurd BEST Bus Crash Kills One, Injures 10; BMC Corporators Demand Action, Compensation, Probe | AI

Mumbai: The Mankhurd BEST bus crash that killed one person and injured 10 others triggered outrage in the BMC House, with corporators demanding action against the driver and contractor, compensation for victims and a probe into the accident. BEST Committee Chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao said the undertaking would stop hiring buses from Mateshwari, which has recorded several accidents.

Mayor Orders Detailed Inquiry

Meanwhile, Mayor Ritu Tawde ordered a detailed inquiry and directed the BMC administration to discuss the issue with the BEST General Manager. ShivSena corporator Apeksha Khandekar, who raised the issue during the general body meeting, claimed that more than 200 minor and major accidents involving wet-leased BEST buses had occurred in 2026, compared to just one involving a BEST-employed driver. She demanded that BEST take responsibility for the maintenance and repairs of leased buses.

Leader of Opposition Kishori Pednekar alleged that the safety of Mumbaikars was being compromised due to inadequate oversight of BEST operations. She said the frequent accidents involving wet-leased buses were tarnishing the image of both the BMC and BEST, and called for a clear compensation policy for victims’ families.

Vishwasrao announced that BEST would no longer hire buses from Mateshwari, citing its accident record. She said 15 BEST bus accidents were reported in 2025, claiming 14 lives, while 10 accidents in 2026 have resulted in 10 deaths. Tawde ordered a detailed inquiry of the incident and directed that the report be tabled before the BMC House.

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