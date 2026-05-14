Mango Festival 2026: Maharashtra Tourism To Host Unique Celebration To Promote Konkan's Tourism & Cultural Heritage

Maharashtra Tourism To Host Konkan Celebration Promoting Mango Heritage, Culture And Tourism | File Photo

Mumbai, May 14: Maharashtra Tourism will host a unique festival to celebrate Konkan’s mango heritage and the region’s cultural traditions. The four-day Mango Festival will showcase the region's tourism, culture, and rich traditions while allowing tourists to purchase fresh produce directly from farmers.

The festival will be organised from May 15 to 18 in Kunkeshwar in Sindhudurg’s Devgad taluka with a view to promoting tourism in the Konkan region as a part of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC)’s golden jubilee celebrations. The festival is centred around mango, which is a symbol of Konkan’s identity.

Festival to promote Konkan tourism and local produce

The event is said to bring together a wide variety of mango cultivars under a unique ‘Farm to Table’ concept, enabling visitors to purchase fresh produce directly from farmers.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to savour a variety of mango-based delicacies, offering a true culinary experience of the region, and a range of distinctive local Konkan products will also be available for sale at the venue.

Additionally, special guidance sessions and awareness camps will be organised for mango growers to provide information about various government schemes and agricultural initiatives.

Tourism minister appeals for participation

Maharashtra’s Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai said, “Under the ‘Farm to Table’ concept, visitors will be able to purchase fresh mangoes brought directly by farmers. The festival will also feature the sale of authentic local Konkan products and guidance camps for farmers. I appeal to tourists and local citizens alike to participate enthusiastically and experience the rich culture, flavours, and traditions of Konkan.”

The festival is said to feature a vibrant line-up of cultural performances showcasing Konkan’s traditional art forms and heritage and offer tourists a close glimpse into the region’s rich cultural traditions.

Cultural programmes and heritage attractions planned

Programmes such as Dashavatar folk theatre, Palkhi processions, Swarajya narratives, performances by the Konkan Collective Band, and a special ‘Home Minister’ programme dedicated to women will be among the key attractions.

Maharashtra’s Additional Chief Secretary for Tourism Sanjay Khandare said, “Mango Festival will create new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs while also offering tourists organised visits to nearby attractions. The initiative will provide a boost to tourism in Konkan and support the promotion and preservation of the region’s agricultural and cultural heritage.”

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The festival aims to create new business opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs while strengthening tourism in the Konkan region. While guided tours to nearby tourist attractions have also been arranged for the convenience of visitors, tourists can also explore Sindhudurg’s iconic heritage sites and coastal destinations, including Tarkarli — a sought-after destination for scuba diving and snorkelling.

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