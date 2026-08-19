Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis At Varsha Bungalow In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Member of Parliament (MP) from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle shared pictures of CM Fadnavis with the actress. Sharing the pictures, it wrote, “MP Kangana Ranaut called on CM Devendra Fadnavis at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai.”

🔸MP Kangana Ranaut called on CM Devendra Fadnavis at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai.



🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची आज खासदार कंगना रणौत यांनी मुंबई येथील वर्षा निवासस्थानी भेट घेतली.



🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस इनसे आज सांसद कंगना रनौत इन्होंने मुंबई स्थित वर्षा आवास पर… pic.twitter.com/gmjcLdCNHo — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 19, 2026

Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the post and thanked the CM for taking out his time to meet her. “Thank you so much for your time and guidance sir @Dev_Fadnavis,” she wrote on X.

Thank you so much for your time and guidance sir @Dev_Fadnavis 🙏 https://t.co/mpb499Ponq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2026

Ranaut visits Mumbai temples

A day earlier, Ranaut had visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple and Mumba Devi Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings. Sharing pictures from her visit on X, she wrote, “Today, I had darshan of Mumbai's King Shree Siddhivinayak ji and Mumbai's Mother Shri Mumba Devi.”

Fadnavis chairs high-level meetings

Meanwhile, Fadnavis earlier on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the Drug-Free Maharashtra policy and provided his inputs on the proposed policy. The meeting was attended by Ministers Pankaj Bhoyar and Yogesh Kadam, along with other senior officials.

A Firm Resolve And Strong Unity for a Drug-Free Maharashtra



🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis chairs high powered meeting regarding the Drug-Free Maharashtra policy.

MoS Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar, MoS Yogesh Kadam and senior officials were present.



🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या… pic.twitter.com/YXZDVROj82 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 19, 2026

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis chairs a meeting of the Soil and Water Conservation Department. Discussions focused on water conservation, watershed development, increasing agricultural productivity and ensuring water security through coordination among various departments.

Minister… pic.twitter.com/I7lLhZRgxM — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 19, 2026

Fadnavis also chaired a meeting of the Soil and Water Conservation Department. Discussions focused on water conservation, watershed development, increasing agricultural productivity and ensuring water security through coordination among various departments. Minister Sanjay Rathod and senior officials were also present.