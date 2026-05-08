Mandale Metro Depot Receives EPC World Award, Marks Milestone In Mumbai’s Metro Expansion | MMRDA X Account

Mumbai: The Mandale Metro Depot, the operational backbone of Mumbai Metro Line 2B, has been honoured with the prestigious EPC World Award for “Outstanding Contribution in Urban Infrastructure Projects,” marking a major milestone in the city’s expanding metro infrastructure network.

According to a tweet by the MMRDA, the Mandale Depot has emerged as one of Asia’s largest and most advanced metro depot facilities, reflecting Mumbai’s push towards sustainable and future-ready public transport systems.

Asia's largest metro depot, Mandale depot, has been honoured with the prestigious EPC World Award for "Outstanding Contribution in Urban Infrastructure Projects".



Mandale Depot stands as a symbol of next-generation infrastructure, engineering excellence, and sustainable urban… pic.twitter.com/DRw9IXchbJ — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) May 8, 2026

Spread across 30.45 hectares, the depot has been designed with a focus on engineering innovation, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability. The facility features 72 stabling lines, including a unique double-decker stabling system, making it one of the most technically advanced metro depots in the country. It also houses India’s longest metro test track, along with 10 maintenance lines and a dedicated inspection bay to support round-the-clock metro operations.

The depot is equipped with a 24x7 advanced Depot Control Centre, automatic and heavy wash plants, integrated water recycling systems, and sustainable utility infrastructure. Officials said the project also includes nearly 100 kilometres of underground utility networks, along with advanced noise and dust mitigation systems aimed at reducing environmental impact in surrounding areas.

According to MMRDA, the project faced several engineering and logistical challenges during execution, including difficult coastal soil conditions, restricted access routes, and complex space constraints. Despite these hurdles, the depot was completed as a benchmark urban infrastructure project showcasing resilient and smart construction practices.

The Mandale Depot plays a crucial role in supporting Metro Line 2B operations and strengthening Mumbai’s larger metro ecosystem. Authorities stated that the recognition highlights MMRDA’s continued efforts towards building world-class urban transport infrastructure capable of transforming daily commute experiences for millions of Mumbaikars.

The award reinforces Mumbai’s growing position as a city investing heavily in sustainable mobility solutions and advanced public transport infrastructure to meet future urban demands.

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