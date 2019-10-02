Man who immolated self in police station succumbs; 4 booked

Mumbai: A 44-year-old man, who had attempted suicide in the Shivaji Nagar police station on Tuesday, succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment in Kasturba hospital early on Wednesday.

The deceased, Abdul Hamid Jamadar, a resident of Bainganwadi in Shivaji Nagar, had drenched himself with kerosene and set himself ablaze on Tuesday afternoon. He sustained 60% burns.

After his death, Shivaji Nagar police registered a case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against four people.

"We recorded the statement of Jamadar and his wife Mehjabin before he died. On the basis of his statement, we have booked four persons -- Shamim Ansari, Shakil Ansari, Sharif Ansari and Zishan," said a Shivaji Nagar police officer, adding, "Of them, three have been taken into custody and are being interrogated."

Jamadar worked at an auto-rickshaw parking stand. According to the locals, a few days ago, he had got into a brawl with locals, who allegedly threatened to kill him. Then, Jamadar approached the Shivaji Nagar police to register a case against them, but the police had refused to entertain him, which compelled the dejected Jamadar to take the extreme step.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jamadar went to Shivaji Nagar police station and poured kerosene on himself and set himself ablaze. Locals and police rushed him to Rajawadi hospital. He was shifted to Kasturba hospital. Hours later, he succumbed to the burns.