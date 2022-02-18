Man wanted for theft in Telangana arrested in Thane

Thane: A man wanted in a case of theft at a jewellery shop in Nizamabad town of Telangana, who was on the run for more than six months, was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, police said.

Senior inspector at the Crime Branch Unit I, Anil Deshmukh, said the accused, Jaisaram Devramji Choudhary, 27, was nabbed in the Wagle Estate area, where a police team acting on a tip-off had laid a trap for him, at around 7 am.

The Nizamabad police have been informed about Choudhary's arrest and process of handing him over to them was underway, he said. The police officer said the jewellery shop was broken into and 3 kg of gold and silver items besides Rs 10,00,000 in cash were stolen on August 13, 2021.

ALSO READ Take care of trees, BMC urges citizens

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:40 AM IST