Man loses Rs 2.24 lakh after fraudster makes him pay Rs 2 to update KYC

Mumbai: A 36-year-old man from Kandivali was duped of Rs 2.24 lakh when a fraudster posing as bank's representative took control of his mobile phone by making him download a screen sharing application. The fraudster lured the victim into the trap by claiming his Know Your Customer (KYC) details of his digital wallet account had been expired.

According to the police, the man recently received a text message asking him to update his KYC details, a mobile number was also provided in the message. When the victim dialed the number his call was answered by one Rahul Sharma who claimed to be a customer care representative of e-wallet services.

The cyber fraudster claimed that mapping device is required to update his KYC details and asked him to download a remote screen sharing application. The victim followed the steps and installed the application, Sharma then asked him to make payment of Rs 2.

Unaware of the fraud, the victim enters his card details and tried to pay but the transaction failed following which Sharma asked him to try from another account. However, as soon as the victim entered the other card detail he started to receive a series of transaction alerts.

Until the victim could understand the fraud and uninstall the screen sharing app, Rs 2.24 lakh was debited from his account in a few minutes. Meanwhile, Sharma was kept asking the victim that all the money would be refunded and kept asking to check his messages so that the fraudster can read his OTP, said an officer.

"Following the complaint, we have registered an offence of online cheating and our investigation is underway, we have written to the mobile service provider and bank for the accused's details," said an officer from Samta Nagar police station.