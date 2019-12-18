Man kills step-son because he did not sleep on time

Mumbai: The police in Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai have arrested a man for allegedly killing his eight-year-old step-son because he refused to go to bed on time.

Rakesh Ambaji Tambde (32), who drives an auto rickshaw, was arrested on late Tuesday night.

Ramesh alias Kaanti Paanhage, his friend, was also arrested for allegedly helping Tambde in disposing of the body.

Tambde, his wife and his step-son Suraj slept out in the open by the roadside in Panvel town, the police said on Wednesday.

Tambde often lost his temper when the boy refused to sleep on time.

On Sunday night, Tambde allegedly strangulated Suraj, and later, with Paanhage's help, he stuffed the body in a gunny sack and dumped it on Uran-Palspe road.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar told PTI that during questioning Tambde told police that the boy's refusal to sleep infuriated him and led him to commit the crime, but the investigators were trying to ascertain if that was the real reason.

Both the accused were booked for murder under IPC section 302. A local court remanded them in police custody till December 23.