Man Killed, Two Injured After Slab And Balcony Grill Collapse From Four-Storey Building In Vashi Sector 11 | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A man was killed and two others sustained minor injuries after a portion of the slab and balcony grill of an old four-storey building collapsed onto the road in Vashi Sector 11 on Sunday evening.

Steel Rod Pierces Pedestrian's Head

The incident occurred at around 6.30 pm near Geeta Arcade in Juhu Gaon. According to Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar of Vashi police station, a portion of the slab from the vacant building collapsed, with a steel reinforcement rod piercing the head of a pedestrian aged around 30 to 35 years, causing fatal injuries. Two other pedestrians suffered minor injuries and are out of danger.

"Police, Fire Brigade and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials are at the spot. Further investigation is underway, and additional details are being ascertained," Chandekar said.

Building Identified as RCC Structure

Earlier, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Department had stated that the collapse involved the grill of a second-floor balcony of the building, identifying it as an RCC ground-plus-three structure in the gaothan area. Civic officials said the incident claimed one life and left another person with minor injuries.

The collapse occurred amid heavy rain and strong winds that battered Navi Mumbai through the day, during which the civic body reported several weather-related incidents across the city.

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