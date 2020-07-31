Man held with 2 kg marijuana

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with Kalyan RPF officials for allegedly delivering the consignment of marijuana, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Salim Ayyub Shaikh, 38, a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai. Ajit Mane Senior Police Inspector, Kalyan RPF said, "NCB officials along with our team laid a trap at Kalyan railway station. The Mangla express train was halted at platform number 4 and 5, we noticed that Shaikh was about to board the train from Kalyan railway station and was carrying a huge bag. We intercepted him and checked his bag and found six packets of 2 kg worth of Rs 2,40,000.”

During the interrogation, he revealed that Hanif had given him the consignment and paid him of Rs 10k for delivery it successfully. But he was caught at Kalyan station. The punchnama was being conducted by NCB officials. Further investigation is on.