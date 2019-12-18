Man held for 'wife-swapping' in Kandivli, two aides absconding

Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police have booked three men for rape in a case of wife-swapping, where the main accused, the complainant's husband, was arrested on Tuesday. The other two accused - his friends - are on the run and a search is on for them. Police said the case was registered in Mulund, but since the incident took place in Kandivli (E), it was transferred here.

The complainant, who married a resident of Thakur Complex in 2017, had approached Mulund Police to register a case of rape against her husband and two of his friends. However, since the incident had occurred in Kandivli (E), the probe was handed over to Samta Nagar police station. Raju Kasbe, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station said, "The complainant claimed that her husband and his friend had made a verbal agreement to swap wives, to which she had strongly objected. Despite her rejection of this 'proposition', she was forced by her husband to comply, read her complaint. The complainant's husband established sexual relations with his friend's wife, while the friend came over to the complainant's home, in keeping with the men's pact."

Further, the woman complained, her husband had recorded her and his friend in the act. This wife-swapping arrangement continued for over a year. Unable to carry on in this manner, the woman moved out of her marital home and returned to her parents' home in Mulund two months ago. When the woman's parents asked her the reason for her move, she narrated her experience.

Her parents were supportive and encouraged her to approach police. Subsequently, she approached Mulund Police, who directed her complaint to Samta Nagar police station, as the incident occurred in their jurisdiction. Accordingly, a case of rape was registered against the woman's husband and two of his friends.

Police arrested the woman's husband from his Thakur Complex residence on Tuesday and he was produced in a local magistrate court the next day. Meanwhile, police probe is underway to trace the main accused's friends, who are supposedly on the run.