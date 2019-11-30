Man held for stealing WR’s Rs33L

Mumbai: Vanrai police has arrested a 37-year-old assistant manager of a door-step banking company for allegedly stealing Rs 33 lakh. The stolen cash belonged to Western Railway (WR), which was to be deposited in the bank. Four hours after the offence was registered on Friday, police has arrested the accused name Javed Shaikh and recovered the cash.

According to the police, they received a complaint from the bank’s officials on Friday that a bag of Rs 33 lakh was found to be missing from their office in Goregaon. The company that is into door-step banking, collects cash from their clients and deposits in banks.

On Thursday, the company delivery staff have collected cash of around Rs 2 crore in 9 bags from their clients later all the bags were kept at their office in Goregaon to be deposited in bank later. However by night, one of the bag was found to be missing.

Initially police suspected that the theft had took place while delivery and only eight bags had been shifted to company’s office, while undergoing the CCTV footage, the police found that all the 9 bags were taken to the office and the CCTV inside the office was found to be non functional.

When the police interrogated the assistant manager Shaikh, he could not give satisfactory answers moreover they found that the CCTV connection was deliberately removed by him. After thorough interrogation, he confessed of stealing the cash, the said bag and the cash was recovered from his car parked at his Kandivali residence. According to the police officials Shaikh’s father is retired Assitant Sub Inspector of police.