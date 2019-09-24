Man held for harassing teen with obscenities

Mumbai: Vanrai Police have arrested a 35 year-old man for outraging the modesty of a teenager. Police said the accused would call her and allegedly ask her about the colour of her innerwear. The accused, identified as Ganesh Tikate, was nabbed recently, after the girl told her mother about this incident and the latter lodged a complaint at Vanrai police station.

According to police, Tikate, a resident of Saki Naka, worked at a hostel in Andheri. After quitting his job, he opened a placement centre and would often get in touch with students seeking college admission. He met the teen at a Goregaon college, where she had come to secure admission. While she was filling the form, Tikate promised to help her secure admission if she agreed to share her number. Desperate for admission, the teen gave him her number. But she obtained admission to the college on her own.

Afterwards, Tikate began calling to ask how she managed to obtain admission and then asked her an inappropriate question. Police said Tikate would ask the teen the colour of her innerwear. Last week, the teen received a call from Tikate while she was in the midst of taking an exam for a beautician's course and once again, he asked her the offending question. Fed up of this harassment, the teen narrated her ordeal to her mother. Her mother then approached Vanrai Police and lodged a police complaint.

Police said Tikate was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (section 509) and criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication (section 507). Further investigation is under way, said police.