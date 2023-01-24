Bizarre! Man finds used condom on seat of Mumbai local train, tweets picture

e-Paper Get App
The condom was spotted on the seat by a passenger at Currey Road and remained on the seat till it reached Dombivali. | Twitter/@cinemaausher
Mumbai: In what can be termed as a bizarre incident, a used condom was found on the seat of an Ambernath slow local train at 9.40 pm on Monday.

The condom was spotted on the seat by a passenger at Currey Road and remained on the seat till it reached Dombivali.

Following reports of the incident, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Central Railways directed the Mumbai RPF to look into the matter.

Mumbai local trains have often been criticised for their unhygienic conditions. However, this may be the first that such an incident has been reported.

It is yet unclear whether the train had a CCTV camera in the compartment. Although several Mumbai local trains have CCTV cameras installed on them, no CCTV footage has been found regarding this incident.

Further investigation is underway.

