e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

A major fire breaks out in the grassland in Kanjurmarg area of MumbaiCOVID-19: India reports 2,09,918 new cases, 959 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Man, daughter killed by speeding truck in Maharashtra's Latur

PTI
Man, daughter killed by speeding truck in Maharashtra's Latur |

Man, daughter killed by speeding truck in Maharashtra's Latur |

Advertisement

A man and his teen daughter were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near MHADA colony in Babhalgaon Naka area when the duo was going on their motorcycle from Shivani-Peth to the teen's school, Vivekananda Chowk police station official SS Budde said.

"Dattatraya Panchal (38), a teacher, and his daughter Pratiskha (13) were killed on the spot. The truck driver fled after the incident and efforts are on to nab him. An accidental death case has been registered," he said.

ALSO READ

ISL: Mumbai City FC sign midfielder Lallianzuala Chhangte from Chennaiyin FC on loan ISL: Mumbai City FC sign midfielder Lallianzuala Chhangte from Chennaiyin FC on loan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Advertisement