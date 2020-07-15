Navi Mumbai: Man commits suicide by jumping off Kasheli Creek bridge

A 27-year-old man working for the merchant navy committed suicide by jumping off the Kasheli Creek bridge on Monday morning. Police said that the youth has been identified as Rahul Sandeep Joshi, resided with his family at Bangar Nagar in Kasheli village at Bhiwandi. The incident came to light on Monday at 11.30 am when a passerby informed the police about a man who jumped off bridge.

Ravindra Wani police inspector from Narpoli police station said, "After receiving the call, we immediately informed the fire brigade and rushed to spot. The search operations began since Monday afternoon, but, we could not trace the body till Tuesday evening. Fire personnel and police had to retreat late evening due to the darkness and also there was a fear of the body being washed away."

Police said that in a statement, Joshi’s family stated that Rahul worked for the merchant navy earlier. However, due to lockdown, he was forced to sit at home and had been very irritated for the last few days. His parents had taken him to a psychiatrist for treatment. After his medicines got over, he informed his mother, who told him that she will get it later. He got upset and left his house on a bike and travelled towards Thane and jumped off the bridge.

Police said that they got to know about the victim from his bike that was on the bridge and was confirmed by the locals that the victim had drove it there.