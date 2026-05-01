Man Bludgeoned To Death In Ghatkopar Days After Dispute; Nephew Booked For Murder | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 47-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with a blunt object in Ghatkopar, two days after a heated argument with his relative, police said. The deceased has been identified as Kuldeepsingh Bhatti. Ghatkopar police have registered a murder case against Siddhesh Kamble in connection with the incident.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Lata Kuldeepsingh Bhatti, 44, who runs a tiffin service, resides with her family in Guru Nanak Nagar, Ghatkopar West. On April 26, she was informed by her friend Vishakha Katkar that her husband was lying in a pool of blood on a cement bench near a local bus stop.

Lata rushed to the spot and found her husband seriously injured, bleeding from the head. Police arrived shortly after and shifted him to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Police said Bhatti, who previously worked in furniture making, had stopped working due to alcohol addiction. Due to domestic issues, Lata had moved to Pune with her son for a few years before returning to Ghatkopar, where she began living separately on rent and started her tiffin business. She would occasionally visit her husband in Guru Nanak Nagar.

Investigations revealed that Bhatti was frequently involved in disputes with local residents. On April 24, he had a serious altercation with Raju Kamble, the uncle of the accused, Siddhesh Kamble.

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A local resident, Salman Shafik Khan, informed Lata that Siddhesh had been looking for Bhatti since the dispute, allegedly intending to attack him. On April 26 at around 7:00 am, Siddhesh allegedly approached Bhatti while he was lying on a cement bench and checked his condition by placing his hand near Bhatti’s nose, Khan informed Lata.

Based on Lata’s complaint, police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, for murder. Further investigation is underway.

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