Man Arrested From Delhi For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Mumbai's Wadala

Man Arrested for sex assault, murder of 12-yr-old boy

Delhi Police, with assistance from a Mumbai Police informer, have arrested Mumbai’s most wanted criminal from the capital’s red-light area. Bipul Biren Sikari faces charges related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 12-year-old boy.

Sikari had fled Mumbai and sought refuge in Delhi. The informant told the Mumbai Police about his whereabouts. Acting on instructions from the Mumbai Police, he lured Sikari with alcohol. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police notified the Delhi team, who then arrested Sikari.

On March 5, when the boy’s headless body was found in Wadala’s creek, there was a wave of anger among the local residents. The boy had been with Sikari on the day he went missing. Angry locals beat up Sikari and handed him over to the Wadala Truck Terminal station.

A police officer asked an injured Sikari to wash up. Sikari took advantage of the situation and escaped. Sikari is from Kolkata. He was a pimp who had married a sex worker.

He murdered his wife and was sentenced to life imprisonment. During the pandemic, he was granted parole due to prison overcrowding. After his parole ended, Sikari fled to Mumbai.