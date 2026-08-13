Man Arrested for Allegedly Adulterating Milk of Branded Companies in Mumbai | X - MumbaiPolice

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly adulterating milk of branded companies and selling the adulterated product to customers in Kandivali East. The accused has been identified as Iranna Lingayya Gopanabonei (48), a resident of Ramujagar Chawl, Laxmi Nagar, near Damunagar Last Bus Stop, Kandivali East.

According to police, they received information that the accused was adulterating branded milk at his residence and was planning to sell the adulterated milk to customers.

🔸Samta Nagar Police bust milk adulteration racket; accused arrested red-handed!



The Detection Squad of @SamtaNagarPS raided a residence in Kandivali East and caught a 48-year-old man red-handed while adulterating branded milk with impure water for sale.



During the raid, 74… pic.twitter.com/0x9NRkDotr — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 13, 2026

Acting on the information, the Crime Detection Team of Samta Nagar police raided his house at around 5.50 am on August 12, 2026.During the raid, the accused was allegedly caught red-handed mixing impure water into one-litre and half-litre packets of Amul and Gokul milk.

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Police recovered around 74 litres of adulterated milk bearing the Amul and Gokul brands from his possession. They also seized material allegedly used for adulterating the milk, along with fake empty milk packets bearing the names of Amul and Gokul.

The Samta Nagar police registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with the applicable rules and regulations. The accused has been arrested in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway.

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