BJP Begins Groundwork For Nagpur Graduates' Constituency Poll | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra BJP has stepped up its organisational preparations for the upcoming Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency election, with state party president Ravindra Chavan undertaking an intensive two-day tour of Vidarbha and holding a series of organisational meetings across the region.

During the tour, Chavan chaired meetings in Nagpur Rural (Ramtek), Chandrapur city and rural units, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur city, Katol and Wardha. The meetings focused on organisational strengthening, election planning and the party’s campaign strategy. Chavan urged office-bearers and workers to work in a coordinated and systematic manner to ensure the party’s success in the election.

At a meeting in Chandrapur, Chavan felicitated Prof. Sheikh Sir of Bramhapuri, who has been associated with the party since 1980. Describing him as one of the party’s “rare and dedicated workers”, Chavan said the BJP’s organisational strength had been built through the struggle and commitment of senior workers.

“Workers like Prof. Sheikh Sir are the true pillars of the BJP family. It is because of the struggle of such dedicated senior workers that the party has grown into a huge banyan tree,” Chavan said.

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During his tour, Chavan also paid goodwill visits to the residences and offices of Ramtek district BJP president Anandrao Raut, MLA Kirtikumar (Bunty) Bhangdiya, former MLA Atul Deshkar, senior leader Kisan Nagdeve, former MLA Krishna Gajbhiye and MLA Vinod Agrawal, and interacted directly with local party workers.

Several senior BJP leaders and elected representatives participated in the organisational meetings, including Minister Dr Ashok Uike, Minister of State and Guardian Minister Pankaj Bhoyar, state general secretary Sanjay Kute, MLAs Sanjay Bhende, Pravin Datke, Kirtikumar Bhangdiya, Kishor Jorgewar, Karan Devtale, Deorao Bhongle, Chainsukh Sancheti, Arun Lakhani, Parinay Phuke, Vinod Agrawal, Vijay Rahangdale, Sanjay Puram and Avinash Brahmankar. Former MPs Hansraj Ahir and Sunil Mendhe, former MLAs and other senior party functionaries were also present.

The BJP said the series of organisational meetings, interactions with senior leaders and direct engagement with workers had given fresh momentum to its preparations for the Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency election.

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“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a wave of development has reached Vidarbha. Nagpur is the sacred land of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, while Vidarbha is a strong bastion of the BJP. I witnessed tremendous enthusiasm and confidence of victory among our workers during this tour. We are fully prepared to contest the Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency election with all our strength, and I am completely confident that we will emerge victorious,” Chavan said.

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