Man, 30, severely hurt after falling off tree in Thane

Thane: A 30-year-old man whom authorities described as mentally disturbed, climbed a tree in the premises of BSNL at Kopri, Thane, on Friday evening and fell off even as authorities were trying to make him get down.

Locals alerted police and the fire brigade about the man atop a tree. Kopri Police rushed to the spot and alerted the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and the fire brigade.

RDMC officials said they received a call around 6.25pm on Friday about the incident, after which they rushed to the spot with one emergency tender and anambulance.

The man has been identified as Brijesh Kumar Sharma and authorities said he suffers from a mental disorder. RDMC officials said during the rescue operations, he fell off the tree and suffered major injuries to the lower part of body. He was taken to the civil hospital in Kalwa.

, where his treatment is underway.

Duty Officer Suraj Patil, RDMC, said, "We were trying to ask him to get down. He was perched right on top of the tree. Suddenly, he fell down."

According to the RDMC officials, he was on his way to Kopri from Mankhurd in an autorickshaw. He then jumped off the moving auto in Kopri and entered the BSNL premises.