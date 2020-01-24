Malshej Ghat to get glass bridge

Pramod Chunchuwar

Mumbai

The state government gave in principal nod to construct a glass bridge at Malshej Ghat in Thane district. The ghat, known for its scenic beauty, can be viewed through glass galleries and glass bottom of the bridge.

Kisan Kathore, BJP legislator from Murbad constituency, has proposed this project and he is following up this project since many years. On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar hold a meeting to finalise the Kokan division development plan.

The Thane district administration led by collector Rajesh Narvekar made a presentation about this project in the meeting. “The state government gave its in principle approval for construction of this glass bridge project. Now we will prepare a detailed project report and then the final decision about construction will be taken,” Narvekar told FPJ.

As per the in principle approved plan, Malshej Ghat will be brought on the world tourist map by constructing an 18m-long transparent walkway over the 700m deep valley.

This will give visitors a thrilling experience akin to ‘walking in the air’ over a deep gorge. There will be ample scope for getting breathtaking views of the ravine; clicking pictures will be possible on the deck.

“There is a plateau near Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation resort in Malshej Ghat. This glass bridge or transparent walkway would be constructed on the boundary of plateau above the valley. A beautiful garden and information centre will also be developed at this place,” Kisan Kathore who moved this concept told FPJ.

The project can be completed in three years once it secures approvals and budgetary sanctions. “This project can be completed in Private Public Partnership model or fully funded by state government. But the final decision will be taken after approval of DPR,” Kathore added.