Malls, multiplexes, shops in Mumbai can stay open 24x7 from Jan 27

Good news for Mumbaikars, as now malls, multiplexes, shops, and restaurants will stay open 24x7. But these establishments can't serve any alcohol.

According to Hindustan Times, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police have permitted establishments across the city, which fall under “gated communities”, and non-residential areas, to stay open 24x7 from January 27. This decision was taken in a meeting called by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told the Hindustan Times, “We have given permission for 24x7 functioning from January 27. Gated communities, primarily with entertainment and food plazas, have been given permissions. We have cautioned the representatives of the establishments to ensure fire-safety compliance and security. Most of the malls have said that they will keep it open on weekends if running it throughout the week is not feasible for them.”

The malls which agreed to open 24x7 are Atria Mall in Worli, R-City Mall in Ghatkopar, Oberoi Mall in Goregaon, Growel’s 101 in Kandivli Phoenix Market City in Kurla and High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel.

The Shiv Sena had mooted this idea in 2013. The state government in January 2018 had issued a notification amending the Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Act allowing shops, malls, restaurants that do not serve alcohol to operate all night long. but after the Act was amended the police had raised security concerns and the concept was put on hold.