Malaysia Airlines' Special Mumbai Airlines Painted Aircraft Arrives In The City For The First Time |

Mumbai: Malaysia Airlines’ specially painted Airbus A330-300 featuring the iconic Mumbai Indians livery touched down in Mumbai for the first time on Wednesday. The special arrival brought along an element of surprise for aviation enthusiasts, cricket fans and the general public who saw the aircraft on its short finals to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The wide-body aircraft, registered 9M-MTM, completed its maiden operational commercial flight into Mumbai as MH-194 from Kuala Lumpur. Decelerating smoothly on Runway 27, the dual-branded jet taxied to the gate under the airport lights, marking a major physical milestone in the partnership between the Malaysian flag carrier and India’s five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions.

Wide-body aircraft completes maiden Mumbai operation

The aircraft’s inaugural turnaround in Mumbai was executed with high efficiency on Wednesday evening, followed by a quick second operational cycle on Thursday. On Wednesday, the flight departed from Kuala Lumpur at 8.11pm and arrived in Mumbai at 10.13pm. The return flight MH-195 departed from Mumbai at 11.59pm and reached Malaysia at 5.05am. Following its midnight return to Kuala Lumpur, 9M-MTM returned to Mumbai on Thursday for a second set of turnarounds, confirming that the striking jet will now be a regular feature on direct services linking Malaysia and India.

Mumbai Indians-inspired design blends cricket and aviation

First unveiled in late April 2026, the custom livery blends Malaysia Airlines’ classic deep blues with the electric blue, gold trim and dynamic Chakra motif of the Mumbai Indians franchise. The forward fuselage prominently features the team’s emblem with sweeping motion graphics running down the length of the A330-323 body, symbolising momentum and the global reach of Indian cricket.

Malaysia Airlines initially signed on as the official global airline partner and associate sponsor for the Mumbai Indians in January 2026, a high-visibility deal that saw the carrier’s branding placed on the right chest of the team’s jersey.

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Mumbai-Kuala Lumpur route key to regional expansion

The deployment of 9M-MTM comes at a crucial juncture as Malaysia Aviation Group expands its presence in the Indian subcontinent. With over 80 weekly flights connecting 10 Indian cities to Kuala Lumpur, India serves as one of the airline's vital long-haul feeder markets. By pairing high-density wide-body operations on the Mumbai–Kuala Lumpur route with a high-profile sports sponsorship, Malaysia Airlines aims to capture growing point-to-point tourist traffic as well as transfer passengers connecting onward to Southeast Asia, Australia, and East Asia.

Beyond operating the flagship Mumbai route, aircraft 9M-MTM is slated to rotate across other high-density destinations in India and the broader Asia-Pacific network, taking the Mumbai Indians identity to skies across the region.

Commenting during the initial livery launch, Malaysia Aviation Group's CEO Bryan Foong had said, "India remains a key growth market for Malaysia Airlines as we continue to strengthen our presence and connectivity across the region. This collaboration with Mumbai Indians allows us to go beyond traditional aviation partnerships by integrating cultural relevance into our brand experience."

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