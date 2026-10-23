Malad's Kharodi Gaothan Residents Oppose SRA Biometric Survey, Say 'We Are Not Slum Dwellers' | AI

Mumbai: Residents of Kharodi Gaothan in Malad West have opposed notices issued by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) announcing a biometric survey for the proposed inclusion of the locality in a slum cluster under Cluster No. PN-019.

Notices Found On Friday Morning

On Friday morning, residents found notices pasted at several locations, informing them of the proposed survey for inclusion in the slum clearance and development process.

Anthony Gracias, whose family he said had lived in the area for several generations, said similar notices had been issued in May 2022. Following those notices, residents approached local MLA Aslam Shaikh, who arranged a meeting with the Mumbai Suburban Collector, Gracias said.

'We Are Not Slum Dwellers'

“We explained that Kharodi is an old village where residents own their house plots. We are the sons of the soil, the original inhabitants. We are not slum dwellers,” he said.

Shaikh did not respond to calls for a comment. This newspaper has a copy of the notice issued by SRA.

Fresh Notices Trigger Uncertainty

The Watchdog Foundation, which submitted a representation to government authorities on Friday, said the fresh notices, issued after a gap of several years, had caused concern and uncertainty among residents and property holders.

In its representation, the foundation described Kharodi Gaothan as an established locality whose residents have longstanding residential, social and community ties. It said inclusion in a slum cluster and the subsequent implementation of a redevelopment scheme could have far-reaching consequences for residents’ homes, rights and entitlements, as well as the future of the locality.

Traditional Villages Oppose Slum Classification

Residents of traditional gaothans, or villages that predate Mumbai’s urban expansion, have opposed their classification as slums, arguing that the rehabilitation framework may not adequately reflect the nature of their existing homes. The concern is that families occupying multi-room, multi-storey houses could receive SRA tenements under a redevelopment scheme, potentially leaving them with homes that differ significantly from their existing properties.

The foundation said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had begun demarcating gaothans and Koliwadas, or traditional fishing villages, on Development Plans to distinguish them from slum areas. According to the foundation, only 52 of Mumbai’s 189 gaothans had been mapped, leaving the boundaries of the remaining 137 unclear. It said this had contributed to concerns over encroachments, unplanned development, inadequate civic services and disputes involving residents, developers and authorities.

Godfrey Pimenta, a trustee of the foundation, said residents wanted clarity on the status of the proposal, the action taken on the 2022 notices and the legal and administrative basis for initiating or continuing the process.

The foundation has sought copies of relevant records, an opportunity for residents to submit objections, and a meeting with the SRA and other authorities. It has also urged officials to refrain from irreversible action until residents’ grievances have been considered.

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