Malad Mandal Unveils 9.5-Foot Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idol Made From Sea Shells, Paper And Cardboard For Ganeshotsav |

Mumbai: Continuing its 17-year legacy of blending environmental consciousness with creative devotion, the Shree Sai Darshan Mitra Mandal in Malad West has unveiled a unique 9.5-foot Ganesha idol crafted entirely from sea shells, paper, and cardboard for this year's Ganeshotsav.

100-Kg Ganesha Idol Crafted Through 45 Days Of Dedicated Handwork

The 100-kg idol took nearly 45 days of painstaking handcrafted labour to complete. In keeping with the mandal’s longstanding tradition, the entire creation was designed and built in-house by its dedicated volunteer workforce rather than commissioned to commercial artisans.

Montu Ruia, a member of the Shree Sai Darshan Mitra Mandal, said that the idol is first sculpted at a workshop before being brought to the pandal site, where members meticulously fix the shells to its surface. "The shells are brought from Gujarat and are naturally coloured," Ruia said.

Mandal Replaces Plaster Of Paris With Sustainable Materials Every Year

The mandal consistently searches for innovative raw materials to advance its campaign for eco-friendly celebrations, replacing traditional Plaster of Paris (PoP) with sustainable alternatives. Last year, the group created a Ganesha idol crafted from natural dry fruit shells—including almond, pistachio, cashew, walnut, and macadamia—built over a paper-and-cardboard frame.

This year’s natural sea shell design continues that commitment, Ruia noted, offering a striking visual spectacle designed to disintegrate safely without harming aquatic ecosystems during immersion at Marve Creek.

The pandal, located adjacent to the Malad Subway in Malad West, was originally founded by a group of local Ganesha devotees—a tradition now proudly carried forward by the next generation, Ruia added.

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