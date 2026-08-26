Malad Bank Theft Attempt: Bangur Nagar Police Arrest Man Within 24 Hours After Breaking Lock, Damaging CCTV And Server Wires | FP Photo

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to steal from an international bank branch in Evershine Nagar, Malad. The accused, identified as Pradip Mane, allegedly broke the bank’s lock and damaged wires connected to the server and locker room.

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The police arrested Mane within 24 hours of the incident. According to the police, a security guard was deployed at the bank during the day, but not at night.

The incident took place between 6.20pm on August 20 and 9am on August 21. When bank staff arrived on Friday morning, they found the lights on, and the door to the cash room apparently tampered with.

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The staff discovered that the CCTV cameras had been removed or damaged. They also found that a drawer on the ground floor and another on the first floor had been opened. Suspecting an attempted theft, the staff informed the police.

A police officer said the accused had been living on the footpath and had been booked in theft cases at various police stations in the past.