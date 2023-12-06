Malabar Hill Reservoir Reconstruction: Experts' 1st Visit On Thursday To Cause Water Supply Disruption In Cuffe Parade & Other Areas; Check Details | Representational photo

The technical expert committee set up to decide the fate of Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR) will carry out the first inspection on Thursday. Due to that, compartment no. 2 of MHR will be emptied for two hours. So, there will be no water supply in Cuffe Parade and Ambedkar Nagar. While water supplies in Nariman point, Malabar hill, Pedder road, Dharavi, Mahim and Worli will be affected.

The technical expert committee's visit

The eight-member expert panel comprises professors from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT), local residents and BMC official. There are five compartments in the main reservoir. The expert panel will visit compartment number 2, between 8 am to 10 am on December 7. 'The experts will visit the compartment to check it from inside. For that, we need to empty the water compartment completely for those two hours. So, the areas that are being supplied with water through this compartment will have to face water cuts on Thursday,' said a senior civic official.

Water supply disruption

There will be no water supply in Cuffe Parade, Ambedkar Nagar - (water timing - 11.20 to 1.45 pm daily), while 50% water cuts in Nariman point, G.D. Somali (daily supply - 1.45 pm to 3 pm), 30% - Military zone, 20 % - Pedder road (regular timing - 1 pm to 10.30pm), and 10% - Fort, Churchgate, Marine lines, Worli, Mahim, Dharavi. The water pressure will be low in these areas. The water supply slot in these wards will also be change if required, said the BMC.

BMC invites suggestions from citizens

The BMC recently invited suggestions from the citizens and the experts on methodology to be adopted for the reconstruction of the MHR. After verifying the suggestions, the committee will submit its report, after which the future course of action will be decided regarding the contentious project. The experts' task is to find out if the existing reservoir can be repaired and, if needed, is it possible to reconstruct it in a phased manner without disrupting water supply to citizens.