Making way to widen Mumbai roads: BMC razes 27 illegal structures in Malad | FPJ

Mumbai: To pave way for road widening, the BMC on Tuesday continued its demolition drive and razed 27 illegal structures in Malad. This is the third such action in the past two months. Recently, the P-North ward, which has jurisdiction over Malad, demolished a century-old building. Not to mention, the pulling down of illegal portions of the famous MM Mithaiwala and Delhi Sweets outlets which was a stone's throw away from Malad West railway station.

Structures were obstructing the smooth flow of traffic

The shops that were torn down yesterday were located on the G G Mhalkari road. Its width increased from 12 m to 18.3 m after the action. These structures were obstructing the smooth flow of traffic. So far, 22 commercial and five residential structureshave been removed after following due process of law. Deputy Commissioner Vishwas Shankarwar and Assistant Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar have been entrusted with the road widening work.

“The BMC used two JCB machines, one dumper, 20 workers and six assistant engineers in the demolition drive. Now, the Road Department will begin road expansion work soon,” said Dighavkar.

On January 12, the civic body demolished the 100-year-old Jugal Kishire building at the S V Road. Constructed in 1923, the building was situated in the middle of the traffic intersection creating vehicular chaos. This residential structure was a popular landmark amongst the locals.

