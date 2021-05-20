'Making mockery of education system': Bombay HC slams Maharashtra govt, says stop destroying careers by promoting class 10 students

"You must follow other states or they must follow you? We fail to understand as to why such a decision wasn't taken for HSC students?" the court said. Having been pulled up, Kakade asked for some time from the bench so that a final decision could be taken by the state.

"No, we will consider this as your decision only. You tell us you will reconsider this decision then we will consider granting time," the bench said. During the hearing, the bench pointed out that the decision to assess students based on internals and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) have not been helpful.

"We have seen in law colleges. Students, who usually got 40 marks are now getting 90 and above. Now law firms aren't taking in students, who scored 90 and above. There has to be some checks and balances else everything will go haywire," Justice Kathawalla observed.

For cancelling u need to be ready with the blueprint... What would u do to assess children etc not just that we sit and later use some MCQs to assess.

Meanwhile, ICSE informed the bench that it has decided to assess students based on their performance till class 9 and that the same procedure was adopted last year which was accepted by the Supreme Court.

The bench has granted time to the state to file a fresh affidavit now.