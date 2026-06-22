'Make The Farmers' 7/12 Land Records Clean': Opposition MLAs Protest Over Farmer Loan Waiver On First Day Of Maharashtra Monsoon Session | Video | X / ANI

Mumbai: The Opposition MLAs staged a protest over the issue of loan waiver for farmers on the first day of the Maharashtra Monsoon Assembly session on Monday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, along with several other leaders, raised slogans in Marathi, "Make the farmers' 7/12 land records clean" against the Fadnavis-led state government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On June 2, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmer Debt Relief Scheme, which will provide loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh to farmers in Maharashtra. There will be no landholding criterion for eligibility, and loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be eligible for waiver.

On June 19, the state government constituted three committees to monitor its implementation, including a cabinet sub-committee headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following criticism over the exclusion of a large number of farmers from the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme.

Meanwhile, Opposition MLAs also offered floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the first day of the Monsoon session.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar and other leaders, also offered floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the Opposition ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, alleging that the opposition continued to repeat issues that had already been debated and addressed by the government.

He also addressed concerns regarding the state's farm loan waiver programme, asserting that loan waivers were not political tools but measures intended to help farmers regain access to institutional credit.

He said approximately 56 lakh farmers would benefit from the waiver package worth around Rs 36,585 crore, making it the largest such initiative undertaken in the state.