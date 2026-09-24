Makarand Patil Assures Aid To Buldhana Farmers Amid Drought-Like Conditions, Orders Crop Damage Assessment | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister and Buldhana district guardian minister Makarand Aba Patil on Thursday assured farmers that no eligible farmer affected by the prevailing drought-like conditions would be denied government assistance.

Patil made the assurance after conducting an on-ground assessment of crop damage in Chikhli taluka. He visited the fields of farmers in Hatni, Malgani, Kelwad and Chikhli to assess the impact of prolonged dry spells and irregular rainfall on Kharif crops.

Crop damage assessment underway

“We have assessed the actual condition of the crops by visiting the fields. Every effort will be made to ensure that accurate crop damage assessments are carried out and that necessary assistance is provided at the government level. No eligible affected farmer should be deprived of assistance,” Patil said.

According to the district administration, Buldhana received 77.9 per cent of its average rainfall between June and September. All 13 talukas in the district experienced dry spells lasting more than 20 days.

Rainfall in August was only 53.7 per cent of the average, while September received just 30.7 per cent of the average rainfall. The prolonged dry spells have affected the growth of soybean, maize, cotton, sorghum and moong crops, with the district administration estimating that yields could decline by 50 to 60 per cent this year.

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Farmers seek timely assistance

The district has 6.73 lakh hectares under Kharif cultivation, of which 2,33,431 hectares are covered by crop insurance. Another 4,39,634 hectares are outside crop insurance coverage.

During the field visit, Patil directed officials to ensure that crop damage assessments, or panchnamas, for every eligible affected farmer are carried out accurately.

He also directed crop insurance companies to process farmers’ claims without delay and take necessary action to ensure eligible farmers receive compensation as per the applicable rules.

MLAs Manoj Kayande and Shweta Mahale, the district collector, senior officials, party functionaries and farmers were present during the inspection.

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