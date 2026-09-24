Amid Farmer Distress, Dr Shrikant Shinde Cancels Dombivli's Rasrang Dandiya Event | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Farmers across several parts of Maharashtra are facing a severe crisis due to extensive crop losses caused by erratic rainfall. In view of the difficulties faced by farming families, Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr Shrikant Shinde has decided to cancel this year’s grand ‘Rasrang Dandiya Festival’ in Dombivli. The funds allocated for the festival will instead be utilised to provide substantial assistance to farmers in distress, Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh More announced at a press conference on Thursday.

Organised annually at the D.N.C. School grounds by Navdurga Mitra Mandal and the Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation, ‘Rasrang’ attracts thousands of citizens from Dombivli, Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and surrounding areas and is a major attraction of the Navratri celebrations.

श्री नवदुर्गा युवा मंडळ आणि डॉ. श्रीकांत शिंदे फाउंडेशनच्या माध्यमातून आयोजित केला जाणारा डोंबिवली रासरंग दांडिया उत्सव - २०२६ यंदा रद्द करण्याचा निर्णय घेण्यात आला आहे. महाराष्ट्रातील अनेक भागांमध्ये पावसाच्या अनियमिततेमुळे शेतकरी बांधवांचे मोठे नुकसान झाले आहे. वर्षभर कष्ट करून… pic.twitter.com/KEd6MbzUAp — Dr Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde (@DrSEShinde) September 24, 2026

Festival funds to support farmers

The decision comes against the backdrop of widespread crop damage that has pushed several farming families into financial distress. The funds allocated for the festival will now be directed towards these families, with the affected regions being assessed to determine the nature and extent of assistance required.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also recently visited farmers in Akola and Buldhana to understand the difficulties they are facing and has expressed his commitment to supporting distressed farming families, including with critical family needs.

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Navratri celebrations to continue

While the grand Rasrang celebration will not be held this year, Ghatsthapana, worship and prayers during Navratri will continue in a simple manner. The decision reflects the sentiment that festivals can be celebrated every year, but when the Annadata is facing a crisis, it is important to stand by them. This year, the resources and spirit associated with Rasrang will instead be directed towards bringing support to farming families in distress.

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