Makar Sankranti 2024: '1,500-2,000 Birds Suffer Injuries Due To Use Of Manja In Mumbai During The Festival'

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have issued a ban order on the use, sale and storage of harmful manja from January 12 to February 10, 2024. Those who violate this ban could face legal consequences under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. The order aims to prevent injuries and fatalities caused by the use of nylon or plastic manja during the kite-flying festival. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and electric supply companies have not issued any safety directives for the festival.

Despite the ban, people continue to use prohibited manja

Despite the police ban, some individuals continue to use the prohibited manja. Experts who assist injured birds during the Makar Sankranti festival advise people to adopt safety measures. They recommend using safety neckbands and arches for motorcyclists, avoiding mixed manja, and refraining from using heavy objects or stones to retrieve kites. Furthermore, it's crucial to fly kites in open areas, away from power lines, and never attempt to remove kites entangled in electric wires or poles.

"1,500-2,000 birds die in Mumbai within two days of the festival"

Mitesh Jain, an Animal Welfare Representative from the Animal Welfare Board of India, emphasized, "The importance of awareness. Many birds suffer injuries due to manja throughout the year, with approximately 1,500 to 2,000 birds get injured in Mumbai alone within two days of the festival. I urge parents to educate their children about the risks associated with kite flying. I also appeal to motorcyclists to use safety neckbands and safety arches for the bike."

However, a motorcyclist expresses concerns about the practicality of safety measures like neckbands and arches, especially in humid and crowded cities like Mumbai. They believe that stricter law enforcement is essential to ensure public safety during the festival.

The manja used for flying kites is made of plastic and nylon. It's mixed with tiny pieces of glass, metal scraps, and certain chemicals to make it sharp. This sharp manja easily cuts other kites, but it's dangerous. Birds can get hurt or even die if they get tangled in it. Bikers and people can also get injured if the manja gets stuck on them. Plus, if it touches electrical wires, it can cause short circuits and accidents. Because of these dangers, using this kind of manja is now banned.

Expert says, "During the kite-flying festival, many people fly kites near electrical lines. Sometimes, kites get stuck on these lines. Trying to remove them can be risky because it might lead to electric shocks or even power outages. Therefore, it's essential to fly kites in safe areas away from power lines."

Even though kite flying is a fun and traditional activity during certain festivals, it's crucial to do it safely. The activity provides exercise and fun during the cold winter season. However, using dangerous manja puts everyone at risk. So, it's better to use safe materials and follow guidelines.

Precautions:

1) Awareness

2) Use a safety neckband and safety Motorcycle arch.

3) Don't use heavy objects or stones to pull down kites.

4) Fly kites in open fields, away from power lines.

5) Never try to remove kites stuck on electric wires or poles.

6) Avoid climbing on roofs or using ladders near power lines.

7) Use safe kite strings and avoid mixed manja.

8) Be aware of the risk of electric shocks from metallic manja.

Celebrate the kite-flying festival responsibly and safely!