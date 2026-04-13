 Major Wildlife Trafficking Racket Uncovered Following Leopard Poaching In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMajor Wildlife Trafficking Racket Uncovered Following Leopard Poaching In Mumbai

Major Wildlife Trafficking Racket Uncovered Following Leopard Poaching In Mumbai

Forest officials in Thane have dismantled a suspected wildlife trafficking network after discovering a poached adult male leopard in Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s Yeoor range. Six suspects have been arrested, with links traced to Palghar. Forensic reports show systematic removal of claws and teeth, indicating organised black market trade, while investigation into cause of death continues.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, April 13, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Leopard Poaching Network Busted Inside SGNP; Six Suspects Arrested In Thane Operation Case | Representational Image

Thane: In a significant blow to illegal wildlife trade, forest officials have dismantled a suspected poaching network following the discovery of a poached adult male leopard within the protected boundaries of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

​The incident came to light during a routine enforcement operation in the Yeoor forest range, where officials recovered the skin and various body parts of a leopard identified by researchers as L-30. The nature of the remains immediately triggered a high-level probe, uncovering a sophisticated trafficking network with deep logistical roots.

​Authorities have since apprehended six suspects in connection with the poaching. While the names of the accused are being withheld pending further investigation, the forest department has successfully traced operational links to the Palghar district.

​Interrogations have revealed a disturbing pattern of serial poaching; the suspects have allegedly admitted to involvement in the killing and processing of at least two additional leopards in the region.

​Forensic examination of the remains highlighted the clinical nature of the crime. According to the investigation report, the animal had been meticulously skinned. High-value parts, including claws and teeth, had been systematically removed for the black market.

​While the suspects claim the leopard died after being caught in a snare trap, officials have noted a lack of characteristic snare injuries, leaving the exact cause of death a subject of ongoing forensic analysis.

Read Also
Thane Municipal Departments Show High Operational Readiness During Comprehensive Riot Control Mock...
article-image

Also Watch:

​The deliberate removal of specific body parts points toward an organised demand within the illegal wildlife trade. Conservationists are sounding the alarm, as SGNP—one of the few national parks located within a major metropolitan area—serves as a critical sanctuary for Mumbai's leopard population.

​"The fact that this occurred within a protected zone suggests a brazen level of operation by these syndicates," stated a source close to the investigation.

​The forest department has intensified patrolling across the Yeoor and SGNP ranges to ensure the safety of the remaining wildlife and to prevent further incursions by organized poaching units.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on