Major Water Main Leak Repaired In Thane; Supply Restored To Mumbai City & Eastern Suburbs | File Pic

Thane: Repair work on the massive 3,000 mm diameter Mumbai-III main trunk pipeline near Three Hand Junction (Teen Hath Naka) in Thane was successfully completed on Saturday evening, bringing relief to residents after a multi-day disruption.

​According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Outside City Water Works Department, the water supply across Mumbai city and the eastern suburbs was systematically restored starting at 9:00 PM on Saturday, following the charging of the pipeline.

​The leak was first detected on the night of Thursday, August 13. Municipal engineers initially contained the high-pressure breach using a temporary wooden stopper. To facilitate permanent repairs, crews excavated the surrounding ground and pumped out accumulated water to dry the area. The technical plan involved welding a mild steel (MS) patch plate directly onto the damaged section of the steel conduit.

​However, repair operations encountered a major setback late Saturday when high internal water pressure triggered a second breach. The surge in pressure posed severe engineering hazards and caused widespread water shortages across several municipal zones in the city and eastern suburbs.

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​To manage the situation, engineers coordinated directly with operations at the Pise Pumping Station and the Panjrapur Water Treatment Plant to regulate flow rates and depressurize the affected network section. Operating on a war footing, technical crews executed the permanent welding repairs and fully stabilized the trunk main by 5:00 PM on Saturday, August 15.

​With the pipeline safely charged, municipal authorities confirmed that normal water distribution was being restored in phased stages.

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