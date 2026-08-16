Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Manufacturing Unit in Thane's Upvan; Machinery Gutted, No Casualties | File Pic

Thane: A massive fire broke out at a plastic sheet manufacturing unit in the Upvan Industrial Area early Sunday morning, destroying machinery and raw materials worth lakhs, civic officials said. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to official sources, the alert was received at approximately 6:21 AM regarding a fire at 'SRK Traders'—a manufacturing factory spanning around 1,200 square feet located inside the Pandey Industrial Estate, Pokhran Road No. 1, Upvan, Thane (West).

Emergency response teams moved immediately to the scene. Disaster Management Officer Y. M. Tadvi, along with officers and personnel from the Vartak Nagar Police Station, dispatched to the spot to coordinate response operations. The Thane Fire Brigade rushed two fire engines, two rescue vehicles, and one jumbo water tanker, supported by two pickup vehicles from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and personnel from MSEDCL (Mahavitaran).

Firefighters and RDMC personnel successfully extinguished the blaze around 7:00 AM after a 40-minute operation.

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While no human casualties occurred, the factory suffered severe damage. All machinery, along with raw stock intended for plastic sheet manufacturing inside SRK Traders, was completely gutted. The intensity of the heat also caused the cement roofing sheets of the structure to shatter.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

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